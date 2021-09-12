Iran and the UN’s nuclear agency reached an agreement on Sunday, talks will continue in September

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says he had a 'fruitful trip to Tehran. Related to this:

Weekend energy headlines - UN moves to bring Iran back to talks An agreement was reached between Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Mohammad Eslami, the newly appointed head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.





Grossi:

"This is not a permanent solution, this cannot be a permanent solution. This has always been seen, for me at least, as a stopgap, as a measure to allow time for diplomacy"

"We managed to rectify the most urgent issue: The imminent loss of knowledge we were confronted with until yesterday. Now we have a solution."

For oil markets, soon to open for the week, this increases the prospects of for new nuclear talks with the US and more Iranian oil flowing into world markets. Not right away of course, its baby steps at the moment.







