Iran claims 80 American "terrorists" were killed in missile attacks on US targets in Iraq

Iran's state television with the headlines





Iran launched 15 missiles against US targets in Iraq

US military equipment were 'severely damaged' in the attacks

Iran has 100 other targets in its sights if US takes any retaliatory measures

The spill of blood is never ever a good sign and this is likely to draw a heavy response by the US and Trump - should the numbers be true that is. Just be reminded that Trump tweeted out that "all is well" earlier today:





"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

I'm not sure how that ties into the whole story here but it is interesting to see which side is presenting the "truth" to the situation. Either way, if the US does take action, expect markets to descend into deeper risk-off territory again.





The headline here pretty much stirs the pot for such a scenario to play out if anything else.








