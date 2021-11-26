Italy, Germany to ban entry from South Africa amid fears surrounding new COVID-19 variant

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Fear continues to reverberate across the globe

Italy says that it will impose an entry ban on people who have visited a group of southern African states (namely South African, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini) in the last 14 days due to the new COVID-19 variant.

Meanwhile, Germany has declared South Africa as "a country with a COVID-19 variant of concern" with the government saying that they will ban most travel from South Africa over the new COVID-19 variant.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose