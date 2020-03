Spike in the dealt toll today

It's the deadliest day of the outbreak in Italy so far with nearly 1000 people killed by this terrible virus.





Total cases rose 5959 vs 6153 a day ago and total cases are at 86,498. The slower pace of overall cases is a sign of flattening so that's positive but it's tough to look past the deaths. They're now at 9134 today, which is 10.4% of all cases.







Italian official numbers have now passed China.