Italy's Salvini says it's necessary to hold fresh elections
The euro dipped on this and Italian shares dropped.
- There is no longer a majority to support the government
- Salvini says he told Conte that it is necessary to formalise the crisis in parliament
- We don't want more cabinet posts or a government reshuffle
Salvini has been strengthening in the polls on an anti-immigration populist message while the governing majority partner 5-Star Movement has faded to third place social democrats.