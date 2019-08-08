Italy's Salvini says it's necessary to hold fresh elections

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Here we go

The euro dipped on this and Italian shares dropped.
  • There is no longer a majority to support the government
  • Salvini says he told Conte that it is necessary to formalise the crisis in parliament
  • We don't want more cabinet posts or a government reshuffle

Salvini has been strengthening in the polls on an anti-immigration populist message while the governing majority partner 5-Star Movement has faded to third place social democrats.
