It's a light US economic calendar but it's going to be another wild day. Nasdaq futures -3%

Stock futures extend losses

The Fed is now in the quiet period ahead of the FOMC and the economic calendar for the US and Canada today is completely vacant.





So it's going to be all about the stock market and risk aversion. The dollar is higher today across the board and commodity currencies are struggling. Sterling continues to get hit hard on Brexit worries.





S&P 500 futures are down 1.3% after the 0.8% decline on Friday. Nasdaq futures are down 3.0%.

