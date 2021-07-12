It's all about bonds today with a pair of auctions

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Light schedule today otherwise

The economic calendar in North America today is barren but the Treasury auction calendar is full. The US is selling both 3-year and 10-year notes in a rare double-header.

The longer-end sale at 1300 GMT is where the focus will be after last week's big bond rally. Treasuries are holding steady at the moment with 10s at 1.3427%, down 1.3 bps on the day.

The reason for the double-header sale followed by 30s tomorrow is the desire to have settlement on the 15th.

One of the theories behind the latest bond rally is that supply constraints because of a lighter auction calendar, debt ceiling and $120B in Fed bond buys a month. I'm skeptical but today's sale should help to provide some answers.
Light schedule today otherwise

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose