All Industry Activity Index for November: +0.9% m/m

expected +0.4% m/m, prior -4.3%

A beat for this. Q4 GDP from Japan is not going to be a fantastic but on the basis of this maybe not as bad as it might have been.

---

The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.