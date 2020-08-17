Japan economy minister Nishimura pledges further government support for the economy
Nishimura commenting following the release of the very poor eGDP numbers earlier:
Comments:
- Japan's economy in severe state but GDP contraction smaller than Europe, US economies
- hope recovery in US, Europe, Chinese economies drive up japan exports
- will respond as needed while watching developments of coronavirus and economy and impacts on people's livelihood
- consumption of goods, services showing signs of pickup
- govt will continue to do utmost to put Japan's economy on recovery path after it bottomed out in April, May
- will support employment with subsidies and back private consumption
- will take all possible policy steps to bring economy back on track to domestic demand-led growth