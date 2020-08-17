Japan economy minister Nishimura pledges further government support for the economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Nishimura commenting following the release of the very poor eGDP numbers earlier:

Comments:
  • Japan's economy in severe state but GDP contraction smaller than Europe, US economies
  • hope recovery in US, Europe, Chinese economies drive up japan exports
  • will respond as needed while watching developments of coronavirus and economy and impacts on people's livelihood
  • consumption of goods, services showing signs of pickup
  •  govt will continue to do utmost to put Japan's economy on recovery path after it bottomed out in April, May
  • will support employment with subsidies and back private consumption
  •  will take all possible policy steps to bring economy back on track to domestic demand-led growth


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose