Japan June tertiary industry index -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m expected
Latest data released by METI - 13 August 2019
- Prior -0.2%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The statistic basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month.
The data here continues to point to some softness in the Japanese economy, though it pertains to Q2 data - which we already saw wasn't as bad as anticipated last week, although trade conditions continue remain weak heading into Q3.