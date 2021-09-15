Japan PM Suga: North Korea missile launch is "outrageous"
Suga responds to the latest North Korea missile launch
- Will convene national security committee meeting today over missile launch
- Strongly condemns North Korea's latest action
Geopolitics is back on the menu and will slowly grow in focus as the pandemic subsides globally. It will be interesting to see how US-North Korea relations fare moving forward after all of the puppet show over the last few years is now put behind us.
Ahh... Good times..