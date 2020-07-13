Japan reaffirms that state of emergency declaration is not needed for now

Tokyo finds another 119 new coronavirus cases today

Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, is out to reaffirm that there is no need to declare another state of emergency in Tokyo just yet despite the consistent jump in the number of coronvirus cases in the capital over the past two weeks.





The count today may be skewed due to the 'weekend effect', with Tokyo having previously reported over 200 new cases each day over the last four days before this:



