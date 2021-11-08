Japan September preliminary leading indicator index 99.7 vs 101.3 prior

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 November 2021





Prior 101.3

Coincident index 87.5

Prior 91.3





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.

The figures reflect some moderation in economic conditions, with the coincident index assessment even downgraded to "weakening" from "improving" - the first time since August 2019. Supply bottlenecks will pose a threat to the outlook in Q4.