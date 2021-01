Biden sworn in as 46th US President





That must be a surreal moment for a man who dreamed of becoming President for his entire adult life.





For reference, here are all the main market levels on his swearing in:





S&P 500 3841

DJIA 31,118

Nasdaq 13,424

10-year note yield 1.095%

WTI crude $53.37

Nat gas $2.47



Gold $1868

DXY 90.47

EUR/USD 1.2111

GBP/USD 1.3658

USD/JPY 103.58

USD/CNH 6.46