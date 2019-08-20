JPMorgan metals trader pleads guilty to spoofing, resigns from bank

Reuters report on a trader at JPM

pleaded guilty to spoofing

he also resigned as an executive director at the bank

from July 2007 to August 2016 at JPMorgan and another bank placed thousands of orders for gold, platinum and palladium futures contracts that he never intended to complete







Spoofing is, in a nutshell, placing order with no intent to deal on them with the intention of influencing the market.





The US Treas Sec likes gold!

