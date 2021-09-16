Just under 30% of gulf crude remains offline after hurricanes Ida and Nicholas
An update via Platts on Gulf of Mexico producers, they peg 28% of production yet to return and note that there are still 2 months left of the hurricane season.
- 95% of US Gulf oil and gas production was shut in near the end of August as Category 4 Ida made a Louisiana landfall
- The return of natural gas supplies continued to lag a bit more than oil
- Category 1 Nicholas, which hit the Texas Gulf Coast Sept. 13, had a much more modest impact on the Western Gulf and on slowing restoration activities.
