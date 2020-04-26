Kim Jong Un might have been injured during missile tests on April 14
Speculation on the health, and whereabouts, of the North Korean dictator continue.
For back ground if you need it, I posted this over the weekend:
Korean news group Dong-A Ilbo now positing:
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might have been injured during the tests of short-range cruise missiles on April 14
- missile tests such as the ones carried out on April 14 could not go ahead without the order of commander-in-chief, which suggests that Kim was well until 7 a.m. when the missiles were fired.
- "Kim was absent from the reports of the tests while no footage of the missile launch and the training of combat aircrafts was released, which points to a possibility of an unexpected accident that might have been caused by debris or fire"
Donga cite a former high ranking North Korean official who defected. Link if you want more.