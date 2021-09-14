Kremlin says that Putin is 'absolutely healthy', does not have COVID-19

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Self-isolation merely a precaution so to speak

  • Several people in Putin's entourage have fallen ill with COVID-19
  • Cannot say whether those who have fallen ill were vaccinated or not
Adding more colour to the earlier story here.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose