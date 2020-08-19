Kudlow: The economy is going to need to rebuild inventories
Kudlow on CNBC
- Inventories will be one of the reasons the rebound will be self-sustaining
- We're plenty willing to compromise, but let's be realistic
- We want to provide as much stimulus as we can
- Says would not consider higher capital gains taxes on financial assets
- In the next week or two, you're going to see a lot for unemployed workers
- Unemployment claims are starting to go back down, the case rate is starting to go back down
Only 8 states have approved the extra money for unemployment benefits, according to CNBC.
There was nothing new here but there was some levity when he was asked about Trump's call to boycott Goodyear Tire today.
"What did he say about Goodyear? I mean, I don't know this. Maybe I should," he said.