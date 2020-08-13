Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
More from WH Kudlow: Unemployment rate to come down to single digits may be in August
More from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow
- threat of Covid is not over but numbers are turning a little bit in our favor with fatalities leveling off
- Trump administration is very strong proponents of getting schools open for economic reasons, social reasons and education reasons
- we saw economic rebound beginning in May, there is a housing boom, a truckers boom and small businesses reopening
- stock markets are very strong and jobs numbers are good after 3 blockbuster months
- unemployment rate will come down to single digits may be in August
- we are developing quite a few therapies and medicines and the vaccine story is moving ahead at breathtaking speed
- expects 20% growth or more in the 3rd quarter and a very strong 2021
- we are aware there are still 16 million people unemployed so we extended unemployment benefits
- states that already contributed $100 for unemployment benefits would be eligible and program would be retroactive to August 1
- economic recovering and looking like a V shape
- if China had come clean earlier on virus it would have saved a lot of lives in the US and Europe
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close