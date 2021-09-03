Locked and loaded for a 75% chance of a downside miss

It's non-farm payrolls Friday





Welcome to another edition of non-farm payrolls Friday.





Here's something from BMO that you'll find interesting:





"Headline NFP has a seasonal tendency to underwhelm estimates in August, doing so 75% of the time and beating 25% of the time by 18k and 47k, respectively, on average"







Combine that with a miss on ADP and the weak ISM manufacturing jobs component and there's reason to bet on the downside.





Then again, there's this from the NFIB:







