Locked and loaded for a 75% chance of a downside miss
It's non-farm payrolls Friday
Welcome to another edition of non-farm payrolls Friday.
Here's something from BMO that you'll find interesting:
"Headline NFP has a seasonal tendency to underwhelm estimates in August, doing so 75% of the time and beating 25% of the time by 18k and 47k, respectively, on average"
Combine that with a miss on ADP and the weak ISM manufacturing jobs component and there's reason to bet on the downside.
Then again, there's this from the NFIB: