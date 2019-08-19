Long AUD/NZD trade idea - what should drive the cross higher.
Morgan Stanley like AUD/NZD, citing better data from Australia against that from New Zealand.
Recent data from Australia have improved, led by labour market and consumer confidence.
- RBA has taken a cautious stance in trying to avoid QE, suggesting it will lower rates only reluctantly from here.
- The housing market has shown tentative signs of stabilisation.
In contrast, New Zealand's data have remained weak
- RBNZ's Orr seems willing to cut rates decisively lower, and is considering QE as an option.
Interest rate and yield differentials have come in
- In the absence of higher rate differentials the NZD may come under selling pressure.
MS recommend:
- Stop loss 1.0280
- Target 1.11
ps. Trade idea issued Monday, but with the cross little changed still relevant.