Long AUD/NZD trade idea - what should drive the cross higher.

Morgan Stanley like AUD/NZD, citing better data from Australia against that from New Zealand.

Recent data from Australia have improved, led by labour market and consumer confidence.

RBA has taken a cautious stance in trying to avoid QE, suggesting it will lower rates only reluctantly from here.

The housing market has shown tentative signs of stabilisation.

In contrast, New Zealand's data have remained weak

RBNZ's Orr seems willing to cut rates decisively lower, and is considering QE as an option.

Interest rate and yield differentials have come in

In the absence of higher rate differentials the NZD may come under selling pressure.

MS recommend:

Stop loss 1.0280

Target 1.11

ps. Trade idea issued Monday, but with the cross little changed still relevant.