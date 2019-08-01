Lots of stuff to be released in the new day
BOE decision too
The clock has already ticked to a new day in the EU. The east coast of the US will cross the midnight threshold in a short time too. So what's ahead? I don't want to spoil all the thunder from Justin but he will be busy anyway.
PMI data for most European countries will be released
- Spain PMI, 3:15 AM ET/0715 GMT. Est. 48.1 vs 47.9 last month
- Italy PMI, 3:45 AM ET/0745 GMT. Est 48.0 vs 48.4 last month
- France PMI, 3.50 AM ET/0750 GMT. Est 50.0 vs 50.0 last preliminary
- Germany PMI, 3:55 AM ET/0755 GMT. Est 43.1 vs 43.1 last preliminary
- EU PMI Final, 4 AM ET/0800 GMT. Est 46.4 vs 46.4 preliminary
- Greece PMI, 4 AM ET/0800 GMT. Last 52.4
In the US/Canada:
- Challenger job cuts for July will be released at 7:30 AM ET. Last 12.8%
- Initial jobless claims will be released at 8:30 AM ET with est at 214K vs 206K last week
- Canada Markit PMI for July will be released at 9:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last month it wsas at 49.2
- US Markit PMI for July final will be released at 9:45 AM ET/1345 GMT and is expected to remain at 50.0
- US ISM Manufacturing for July will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT and is expected to rise to 52.0 from 51.7 last month. Employment was at 54.5 last month.
- US construction spending will be released at 10 AM ET with est of 0.3% vs -0.8% last month