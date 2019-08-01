Lots of stuff to be released in the new day

BOE decision too

The clock has already ticked to a new day in the EU. The east coast of the US will cross the midnight threshold in a short time too. So what's ahead?  I don't want to spoil all the thunder from Justin but he will be busy anyway.

PMI data for most European countries will be released
  • Spain PMI, 3:15 AM ET/0715 GMT.  Est. 48.1 vs 47.9 last month
  • Italy PMI, 3:45 AM ET/0745 GMT. Est 48.0 vs 48.4 last month
  • France PMI, 3.50 AM ET/0750 GMT. Est 50.0 vs 50.0 last preliminary
  • Germany PMI, 3:55 AM ET/0755 GMT. Est 43.1 vs 43.1 last preliminary
  • EU PMI Final, 4 AM ET/0800 GMT.  Est 46.4 vs 46.4 preliminary
  • Greece PMI, 4 AM ET/0800 GMT. Last 52.4
At 7:00 AM ET/1100 GMT, the BOE will announce their interest rate decision with expectation for no change. Of course the market will be interested in the BOE's accessment of the risk from no-deal Brexit an potential BOE action.   BOE Governor Carney will speak at 7:30 AM ET/1130 GMT.

In the US/Canada:
  • Challenger job cuts for July will be released at 7:30 AM ET. Last 12.8%
  • Initial jobless claims will be released at 8:30 AM ET with est at 214K vs 206K last week
  • Canada Markit PMI for July will be released at 9:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last month it wsas at 49.2 
  • US Markit PMI for July final will be released at 9:45 AM ET/1345 GMT and is expected to remain at 50.0
  • US ISM Manufacturing for July will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT and is expected to rise to 52.0 from 51.7 last month.  Employment was at 54.5 last month.
  • US construction spending will be released at 10 AM ET with est of 0.3% vs -0.8% last month
 It will be a busy day in the EU and US session. 

