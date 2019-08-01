Lots of stuff to be released in the new day

BOE decision too

The clock has already ticked to a new day in the EU. The east coast of the US will cross the midnight threshold in a short time too. So what's ahead? I don't want to spoil all the thunder from Justin but he will be busy anyway.





PMI data for most European countries will be released

Spain PMI, 3:15 AM ET/0715 GMT. Est. 48.1 vs 47.9 last month

Italy PMI, 3:45 AM ET/0745 GMT. Est 48.0 vs 48.4 last month

France PMI, 3.50 AM ET/0750 GMT. Est 50.0 vs 50.0 last preliminary

Germany PMI, 3:55 AM ET/0755 GMT. Est 43.1 vs 43.1 last preliminary

EU PMI Final, 4 AM ET/0800 GMT. Est 46.4 vs 46.4 preliminary

Greece PMI, 4 AM ET/0800 GMT. Last 52.4 At 7:00 AM ET/1100 GMT, the BOE will announce their interest rate decision with expectation for no change. Of course the market will be interested in the BOE's accessment of the risk from no-deal Brexit an potential BOE action. BOE Governor Carney will speak at 7:30 AM ET/1130 GMT.





In the US/Canada: