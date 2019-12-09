Major indices close just off session lows

Stocks not three-day winning streak

The US major indices are closing just off session lows and in the process have snapped the 3 day winning streak.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index, -9.95 points or -0.32% at 3135.96. The high reached 3148.87. The low extended to 3135.46



Nasdaq index closed down -34.7 points or -0.4% at 8621.82. The high reached 8678.85. The low extended to 8619.77

The Dow closed down -105.39 points or -0.3% at 27909.67. The high reached 28010.42. The low extended to 27906.14

Some winners today included:



US steel, +10.63%

Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.29%



Slack, +2.2%



Deere & Company, +1.65%



Qualcomm, +1.31%



Target, +1.13%



Papa John's, +1.12%



Home Depot, +1.06%



Tesla, +1.05%



IBM, +0.53%



Visa, +0.43%



Micron, -3.15%



Beyond Meat, -2.85%



Rite Aid, -2.29%



Intuitive Surgical, -2.10%



AMD, -1.77%



Alcoa, -1.75%



Stryker, -1.73%



Netflix, -1.52%



AliBaba, -1.58%



Apple, -1.39%



Goldman Sachs, -1.2%



Walt Disney, -1.0%

ForexLive

Some losers today included: