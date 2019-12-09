Major indices close just off session lows
Stocks not three-day winning streak
The US major indices are closing just off session lows and in the process have snapped the 3 day winning streak.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index, -9.95 points or -0.32% at 3135.96. The high reached 3148.87. The low extended to 3135.46
- Nasdaq index closed down -34.7 points or -0.4% at 8621.82. The high reached 8678.85. The low extended to 8619.77
- The Dow closed down -105.39 points or -0.3% at 27909.67. The high reached 28010.42. The low extended to 27906.14
Some winners today included:
Some losers today included:
- US steel, +10.63%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.29%
- Slack, +2.2%
- Deere & Company, +1.65%
- Qualcomm, +1.31%
- Target, +1.13%
- Papa John's, +1.12%
- Home Depot, +1.06%
- Tesla, +1.05%
- IBM, +0.53%
- Visa, +0.43%
- Micron, -3.15%
- Beyond Meat, -2.85%
- Rite Aid, -2.29%
- Intuitive Surgical, -2.10%
- AMD, -1.77%
- Alcoa, -1.75%
- Stryker, -1.73%
- Netflix, -1.52%
- AliBaba, -1.58%
- Apple, -1.39%
- Goldman Sachs, -1.2%
- Walt Disney, -1.0%