Major indices close just off session lows

Stocks not three-day winning streak

The US major indices are closing just off session lows and in the process have snapped the 3 day winning streak.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, -9.95 points or -0.32% at 3135.96. The high reached 3148.87. The low extended to 3135.46
  • Nasdaq index closed down -34.7 points or -0.4% at 8621.82. The high reached 8678.85. The low extended to 8619.77
  • The Dow closed down -105.39 points or -0.3% at 27909.67. The high reached 28010.42. The low extended to 27906.14
Some winners today included:
  • US steel, +10.63% 
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.29%
  • Slack, +2.2%
  • Deere & Company, +1.65%
  • Qualcomm, +1.31%
  • Target, +1.13%
  • Papa John's, +1.12%
  • Home Depot, +1.06%
  • Tesla, +1.05%
  • IBM, +0.53%
  • Visa, +0.43%
Some losers today included:
  • Micron, -3.15%
  • Beyond Meat, -2.85%
  • Rite Aid, -2.29%
  • Intuitive Surgical, -2.10%
  • AMD, -1.77%
  • Alcoa, -1.75%
  • Stryker, -1.73%
  • Netflix, -1.52%
  • AliBaba, -1.58%
  • Apple, -1.39%
  • Goldman Sachs, -1.2%
  • Walt Disney, -1.0%
