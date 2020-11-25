Maradona dead at 60

The sporting legend is dead at 60





Argentina's Clarin reports that football legend Diego Armando Maradona is dead at the age of 60.





The report says he died this morning at a house in the in the Buenos Aires where he had been recuperating from an Oct 30 operation. He had brain surgery for a subdural hematoma and was released Nov 11.





Maradona was initially admitted a clinic with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration, before being moved when the accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain was discovered. Maradona was born in 1960 to a poor family in Buenos Aires and long suffered substance abuse problems but he was undoubtedly one of the greatest football players of all time, leading his country to the 1986 World Cup.

