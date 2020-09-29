Market shrugs off record trade deficit but more data is to come
Housing, consumer confidence and Fedspeak on the agenda. Debate later tonight
A record US trade deficit in August is a US dollar drag as China ramps up exports and US consumer spending rebounds. The report had little impact on markets as traders eye US government stimulus talks, the election and the virus.
More economic data is coming though on housing and consumer confidence.
At 1300 GMT (9 am ET), the July Case-Shiller 20-city house price index is coming. It's forecast to rise 3.6% y/y. This skews a bit lower than national numbers because the recent trend of leaving the big cities. It's not going to be a market mover.
The main release of the day is the September consumer confidence report from the Conference Board at 1400 GMT. This could jar fragile markets. It's forecast to rise to 90.0 from 84.8. This survey and the one from the University of Michigan have been slow to bounce back.
In terms of central bank speakers, there is a full slate with:
- Williams at 1315 GMT
- Harker at 1330 GMT
- The BOE's Bailey at 1400 GMT
- Clarida at 1540
- Williams at 1700 GMT
- Quarles at 1700 GMT and again at 1900 GMT
And don't forget, the Presidential debate starts in just over 12 hours.