Mnuchin says Democrats's $2.2tln coronavirus economic relief bill is not acceptable

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he'll speak further with House Leader Pelosi on Wednesday evening.

  • But does not think there will be progress until Thurday
  • agreement has been reached on direct payments (if stimulus deal agreed to)
  • economy is doing better
This is all moot as long as the US Senate remains unmovingly opposed to further stimulus


 more to come  
