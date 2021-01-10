Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 11 January 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.



Guide, not a lot of change from late Friday:

EUR/USD 1.2221



USD/JPY 103.83



GBP/USD 1.3566



USD/CHF 0.8849



USD/CAD 1.2696



AUD/USD 0.7760



NZD/USD 0.7238

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.