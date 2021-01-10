Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 11 January 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Guide, not a lot of change from late Friday:
- EUR/USD 1.2221
- USD/JPY 103.83
- GBP/USD 1.3566
- USD/CHF 0.8849
- USD/CAD 1.2696
- AUD/USD 0.7760
- NZD/USD 0.7238