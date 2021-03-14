Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 15 March 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

EUR/USD 1.1953



USD/JPY 108.97



GBP/USD 1.3920



USD/CHF 0.9291



USD/CAD 1.2477



AUD/USD 0.7756



NZD/USD 0.7173







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. BTC is circa 60K USD, having traded above 61K over the weekend.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Some small change from late Friday levels:Be back soon with weekend news.