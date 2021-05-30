Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 31 May 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!







EUR/USD 1.2196



USD/JPY 109.80



GBP/USD 1.4187



USD/CHF 0.9002



USD/CAD 1.2070



AUD/USD 0.7712



NZD/USD 0.7252

Some small change only from late Friday levels:

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.