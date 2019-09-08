Monday opening FX rates - indicative foreign exchange prices - 9 September 2019
Its the beginning of the new forex week - good morning, afternoon or evening & welcome to Monday morningUsual reminder! Market liquidity is very thin. Prices can swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Liquidity improves as more Asian centres come on online.
- EUR/USD 1.1024
- USD/JPY 106.81
- GBP/USD 1.2272
- USD/CHF 0.9875
- USD/CAD 1.3170
- AUD/USD 0.6837
- NZD/USD 0.6423
I'll be back soon with weekend headlines. Data over the weekend from China is here-