More from Fed's Bullard: Fed policy is in great shape right now

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

More comments from Fed's Bullard

His earlier comments went out on a limb (and away from concensus) saying:

  • Under the right circumstances, US could end 2020 with GDP at 2019 level
  • Room for "substantial decline" in unemployment rate in the months ahead
He is now adding:
  • Fed policy in great shape right now, but could make adjustments if needed
  • Fed in various credit markets as backstop buyers to allow markets to work, not to influence market pricing
  • Outside federal deficits, growing economy, and quiescent Fed raised likelihood of higher inflation
  • The Fed is over the hump for additional fiscal policy, although some pockets could use more help

