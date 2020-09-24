More from Fed's Bullard: Fed policy is in great shape right now

More comments from Fed's Bullard

His earlier comments went out on a limb (and away from concensus) saying:





Under the right circumstances, US could end 2020 with GDP at 2019 level

Room for "substantial decline" in unemployment rate in the months ahead

Fed policy in great shape right now, but could make adjustments if needed



Fed in various credit markets as backstop buyers to allow markets to work, not to influence market pricing



Outside federal deficits, growing economy, and quiescent Fed raised likelihood of higher inflation



The Fed is over the hump for additional fiscal policy, although some pockets could use more help



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

He is now adding: