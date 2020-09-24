More from Fed's Bullard: Fed policy is in great shape right now
More comments from Fed's Bullard
His earlier comments went out on a limb (and away from concensus) saying:
He is now adding:
- Under the right circumstances, US could end 2020 with GDP at 2019 level
- Room for "substantial decline" in unemployment rate in the months ahead
- Fed policy in great shape right now, but could make adjustments if needed
- Fed in various credit markets as backstop buyers to allow markets to work, not to influence market pricing
- Outside federal deficits, growing economy, and quiescent Fed raised likelihood of higher inflation
- The Fed is over the hump for additional fiscal policy, although some pockets could use more help