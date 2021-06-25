More on the French-German proposal for talks with Putin rejected by other EU countries
Headline here from earlier: German Chancellor Merkel says EU leaders have rejected a summit meeting with Putin
The Wall Street Journal have a little more on this now, link (may be gated)
- EU leaders released a statement after a meeting in Brussels calling for "selective engagement" with Russia
- Some European leaders had criticized the proposal for a summit, saying it could give the impression that Russian military and destabilization campaigns against its neighbors and the West were being overlooked.