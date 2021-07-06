More on the report central banks eyeing further purchases of gold

A piece posted yesterday on Central banks said to be returning to buying gold

Adding a little more to the info in that post, with the World Gold Council saying one in five central banks intend to increase their gold reserves over the next year.

Serbia announced it would boost holdings from 36.6t to 50t in the near term





(Please note the World Gold Council is an industry body, i.e. lobbyist for the gold industry. Not that there is anything wrong with that, but it pays to be aware).





Gold has traded higher again on the session, nudging $1780 as I post





