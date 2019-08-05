More on the UK retail sales data - weakest July sales growth in more than 20 years
Following up on this data, and more:
British Retail Consortium report:
- annual total sales growth picked up to 0.3% in July (June contracting by 1.3%)
- "While any growth is welcome after two months of decline, it's clear that most players need more than sunshine to get back on their feet," Paul Martin, UK head of retail at survey sponsor KPMG, said.
- July spending growth was the lowest for July month since 1995
----
Also, separate data from Barclaycard
1.7% y/y growth in consumer spending in July
- the fastest since April