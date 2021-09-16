Morgan Stanley bullish AUD crosses, time to buy AUD/USD "may be drawing closer"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Morgan Stanley on their outlook for the Australian dollar 

  • "We remain constructive on AUD on crosses and think the time to buy AUD/USD outright may be drawing closer...We think global and local data expectations should be inching closer to bottoming. A pick up in local vaccinations should reduce the likelihood of lockdowns and give the RBA scope to keep tapering, while PBoC easing and local fiscal spending should eventually passthrough too" 
  • "AUD positioning remains short and thus scope remains for a positioning squeeze. Our USD-positive bias keeps us wary of long AUD/USD and we prefer AUD/NZD longs" 
MS say AUD/NZD spot targeting a move towards 1.08



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose