New all time intraday high for the Nasdaq

Uber and Lyft win a reprieve in California driver pay dispute. The rideshare companies can continue their operations as they appeal.





Lyft shares are currently trading up $2.22 or 7.89% at $30.36





Uber shares are up $1.94 or 6.59% at $31.36

The NASDAQ index is trading at a new all-time intraday high price. The price moved above the high from yesterday which reached 11,257.42. The price is currently trading at 11,266.33. That takes index up over 1.08% on the day. The NASDAQ index is currently up 25.6% on the year