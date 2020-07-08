New York intubation's below 100 for the 1st time since March 16
Gov. Cuomo speaking
The New York Covid numbers have been coming down quite dramatically.
- Covid 19 cases rise by 0.2% which is in line with the 7 day average at the same level
- New York reports 692 new virus cases
- Intubation's come in at 97. That is the 1st time under 100 cents March 16
- positivity rate comes in at 1.02% vs. 1.04% yesterday
Earlier today Gov. Cuomo announced the state of emergency been extended to August 6 on the back of concerns from the spike in cases outside of the New York area. Cuomo comments:
- The spike in the US virus cases threatens New York's progress.
- July 10, malls can open in phase 4 regions with air filters
- regarding schools reopening, still consulting with stakeholders
- New York schools reopening decision to come on August 1 – 7
Also earlier, New York City Mayor de Blasio proposed a hybrid school opening for the upcoming school year. The plan involves in school teaching for 2 or 3 days supplemented by out of school curriculum. Children would be required to wear masks. Children would have the option of staying for remote learning.