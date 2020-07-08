New York intubation's below 100 for the 1st time since March 16

The New York Covid numbers have been coming down quite dramatically.



Covid 19 cases rise by 0.2% which is in line with the 7 day average at the same level



New York reports 692 new virus cases



Intubation's come in at 97. That is the 1st time under 100 cents March 16

positivity rate comes in at 1.02% vs. 1.04% yesterday

Earlier today Gov. Cuomo announced the state of emergency been extended to August 6 on the back of concerns from the spike in cases outside of the New York area. Cuomo comments:





The spike in the US virus cases threatens New York's progress.

July 10, malls can open in phase 4 regions with air filters

regarding schools reopening, still consulting with stakeholders

New York schools reopening decision to come on August 1 – 7



Also earlier, New York City Mayor de Blasio proposed a hybrid school opening for the upcoming school year. The plan involves in school teaching for 2 or 3 days supplemented by out of school curriculum. Children would be required to wear masks. Children would have the option of staying for remote learning.