New Zealand interest rates to consumers rising sharply

ANZ is NZ's largest home loan lender

increase fixed-term home loan carded mortgage rates across the board

+45 bp increase

four and five year fixed rates are above 5%

ANZ is also raising term deposit offer rates





Meanwhile, revised Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate path ahead issued by ASB:

official cash rate (OCR) to peak at 2% in late 2022

ASB had previously forecast the peak at previously 1.5%

Citing:

Annual CPI inflation will reach close to 6% at the end of 2021

is likely to remain persistently elevated well into 2022



