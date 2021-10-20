New Zealand interest rates to consumers rising sharply
ANZ is NZ's largest home loan lender
- increase fixed-term home loan carded mortgage rates across the board
- +45 bp increase
- four and five year fixed rates are above 5%
- ANZ is also raising term deposit offer rates
Meanwhile, revised Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate path ahead issued by ASB:
- official cash rate (OCR) to peak at 2% in late 2022
- ASB had previously forecast the peak at previously 1.5%
Citing:
- Annual CPI inflation will reach close to 6% at the end of 2021
- is likely to remain persistently elevated well into 2022