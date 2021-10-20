New Zealand interest rates to consumers rising sharply

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ is NZ's largest home loan lender

  • increase fixed-term home loan carded mortgage rates across the board
  • +45 bp increase
  • four and five year fixed rates are above 5%
  • ANZ is also raising term deposit offer rates

Meanwhile, revised Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate path ahead issued by ASB:
  • official cash rate (OCR) to peak at 2% in late 2022
  • ASB had previously forecast the peak at previously 1.5%
Citing:
  • Annual CPI inflation will reach close to 6% at the end of 2021
  • is likely to remain persistently elevated well into 2022

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose