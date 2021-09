That's the lowest number since the beginning of the country's outbreak... since day 4 of the outbreak to be more specific.

NZ's largest city Auckland is the epicentre of its outbreak.

Auckland is under the strictest of the NZ levels of lockdown, Level 4. Stay at home except for essential reasons, some exercise is allowed.

Takeaways are closed and delivery services like Uber Eats are not allowed.

Supermarkets, dairies, and food banks are open.