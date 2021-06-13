New Zealand services PMI for May: 56.1 (prior 61.2)
BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope
- "New Zealand continues to follow global trends with strong New Orders/Business (62.1) and Activity/Sales (58.7). However, Supplier Deliveries (45.1) remains solidly in contraction."
- "while the current strength in the PSI (and PMI) says good things for economic growth over coming quarters, the obvious supply side stresses suggests significant upward pressure is building on inflation."