Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.05% at 20,628.01

Tokyo's main index closes near flat levels amid a more tepid Asian session









US futures are also down by 0.2% and Treasury yields are still somewhat weaker, indicating a softer risk mood as we begin European trading. As such, USD/JPY stays weaker at 106.43 while risk currencies are holding slightly weaker.







ForexLive

Looking ahead, expect more tepid and cautious sentiment to prevail as market focus stays on the Fed rhetoric at Jackson Hole in the coming days.

Asian equities remain a touch softer as investors weren't too convinced by the optimism in US markets overnight with the Fed minutes offering little help in that regard. Chinese equities are holding a little weaker though with the Shanghai Composite down by 0.2%.