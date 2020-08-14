Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.17% at 23,289.36

A quieter session for Asian equities to wrap up the week





The mixed tones in Wall Street yesterday didn't really help, and Chinese data missing estimates earlier in the day also made for some mixed sentiment in Asian trading today.





That said, the Nikkei is capping a solid four-day week with a little over 4% gains seen.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.3% on the session. US futures are also a little higher, up by ~0.3% currently.





There isn't much of a major risk tilt to start the session as major currencies are also keeping in narrower ranges as we get things underway in European morning trade.