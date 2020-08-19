Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.26% at 23,110.61

A mixed day for Asian equities









Elsewhere, the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down by 0.8% and that is making for a bit more of a mixed mood despite record highs in US stocks yesterday.







US futures are up ~0.1% but is generally trading little changed as we look to get the European morning session underway. In the currencies space, the dollar is staying a little softer as the momentum from yesterday continues slightly.

Japanese stocks are taking more positive cues from Wall Street yesterday, with the slight drop in the yen earlier on also helping exporter stocks a little.