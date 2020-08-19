Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.26% at 23,110.61
A mixed day for Asian equities
Japanese stocks are taking more positive cues from Wall Street yesterday, with the slight drop in the yen earlier on also helping exporter stocks a little.
Elsewhere, the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down by 0.8% and that is making for a bit more of a mixed mood despite record highs in US stocks yesterday.
US futures are up ~0.1% but is generally trading little changed as we look to get the European morning session underway. In the currencies space, the dollar is staying a little softer as the momentum from yesterday continues slightly.