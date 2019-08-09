Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.44% at 20,684.82

Asian equities trade mixed towards the end of the week









Japan's Q2 GDP report showed that consumption was a major factor in helping to give economic growth a boost but that also owes much to the much longer Golden Week holiday seen this year. Trade remains a massive struggle and will be more evident in Q3 and Q4 data, especially amid the proposed sales tax hike in October.





Chinese stocks are a bit more sluggish amid lingering trade tensions with the Hang Seng down by 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite down by 0.3%. US futures are weaker, down by 0.4%, and that should be reflected in European equities as well at the open.



