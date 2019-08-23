Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.40% at 20,710.91

Asian equities slightly more buoyed towards the end of the session









Markets for the most part are a tad more buoyant on the day but expect that tone to diverge towards sentiment surrounding Fed expectations in September soon enough.







ForexLive

Treasury yields are holding higher with 10-year yields up by more than 3 bps to 1.645% currently. That is helping to keep USD/JPY underpinned at session highs around 106.65.

Stocks are holding a little higher on the day with Chinese equities also posting mild gains in anticipation of Fed chair Powell's speech later in Jackson Hole.