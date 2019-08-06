Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.65% at 20,585.31

Risk rebound fails to see the Nikkei recover fully today









The more stable yuan is also feeding the recovery elsewhere with US equity futures near flat levels as we begin European trading. That sentiment should also be reflected by European equities to kick start the day, with the risk mood being a little more upbeat for now.







That said, dark clouds continue to preside over markets so be wary that this may just be a temporary relief if anything else amid ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Market sentiment is still largely driven by the US-China trade rhetoric and yuan implications to start the new week. That has seen the Nikkei recover from sharp losses posted earlier in the day and investors should count this as a win despite seeing red at the close.