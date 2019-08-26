Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.17% at 20,261.04

Asian equities beaten down amid risk-off sentiment in markets









The Hang Seng is down by 2.9% while the Shanghai Composite is lower by 1.2% on the day so far. European equities are also going to extend their drop from Friday so expect the softer risk mood to prevail in the session ahead.







ForexLive

USD/JPY holds weaker at 105.25 currently with Treasury yields marked sharply lower across the curve. 10-year yields are down by nearly 9 bps now at 1.446%.

This follows the losses sustained by US equities last Friday and the Trump announcement after the market close ahead of the weekend. Trade tensions are flaring up and that's leading to more fear and uncertainty among markets as we begin the new week.