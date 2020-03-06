Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.72% at 20,749.75
The Nikkei ends the week at a six-month low
It has been a choppy week for Japanese stocks but at the end of the day, global central bank stimulus isn't looking to be enough to lift the mood among Asian investors.
Chinese stocks are once again the ones outperforming the rest of the region, despite also trading lower today. The Shanghai Composite is down by just 0.8% relative to the heavier losses elsewhere - the Hang Seng is even down by 2.3% currently.
The risk mood as we look towards European trading continues to err on the side of risk aversion with US futures also falling by over 1% and Treasury yields continuing to sink to record lows - 10-year yields now at 0.820% and 30-year yields at 1.425%.
As such, this is keeping USD/JPY weaker on the day at 105.85 currently while gold is shining brightly and looks set for its biggest weekly gain since 2016.