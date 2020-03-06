Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.72% at 20,749.75

The Nikkei ends the week at a six-month low









Chinese stocks are once again the ones outperforming the rest of the region, despite also trading lower today. The Shanghai Composite is down by just 0.8% relative to the heavier losses elsewhere - the Hang Seng is even down by 2.3% currently.





The risk mood as we look towards European trading continues to err on the side of risk aversion with US futures also falling by over 1% and Treasury yields continuing to sink to record lows - 10-year yields now at 0.820% and 30-year yields at 1.425%.







ForexLive

As such, this is keeping USD/JPY weaker on the day at 105.85 currently while gold is shining brightly and looks set for its biggest weekly gain since 2016.

It has been a choppy week for Japanese stocks but at the end of the day, global central bank stimulus isn't looking to be enough to lift the mood among Asian investors.