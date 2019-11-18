North Korea urges US to drop hostile policy if it wants to continue dialogue

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

KCNA reports

Adds that North Korea says it will not offer anything for Trump to brag about in the meantime. This just adds to the bit-part rhetoric from last week here.

The relationship between the two sure looks like anything but amicable right now.
